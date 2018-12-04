Ravens donate $200K to upgrade HVAC at Baltimore school

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have donated nearly $200,000 to a Baltimore school that’s had to close in extreme temperatures.

News outlets report the donation will go toward upgrading Lakewood Elementary School’s heating and cooling systems. Players and team executives joined U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, Mayor Catherine Pugh and Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises to announce the contribution Monday.

The donation is part of the NFL’s social-justice program, under which the Ravens have pledged to match player contributions up to $250,000 annually.

Lakewood Elementary serves pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, 40 percent of whom have special needs and 65 percent of whom qualify for free and reduced-price meals.

Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox said in a statement the team wanted to provide the kids “with the optimal learning environment they deserve.”

