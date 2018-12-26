Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Real Sociedad fires coach Garitano and appoints Alguacil

December 26, 2018 10:21 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad has fired coach Asier Garitano and replaced him with reserve-team manager Imanol Alguacil, the Spanish top-flight club said on Wednesday.

Sociedad let Garitano go after four consecutive losses left the side from the Basque Country 15th in the 20-team league.

Garitano took over in the offseason after impressing with Leganes.

Alguacil also briefly coached Sociedad at the end of last season when he replaced Eusebio Sacristan, guiding the team to five wins, a draw and three losses.

Sociedad next plays at Real Madrid on Jan. 6.

Garitano is the sixth coach to be dismissed this season in La Liga.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

