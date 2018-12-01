Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Bruins Sum

December 1, 2018 11:53 pm
 
Detroit 0 2 2—4
Boston 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Boston, Backes 2 (Moore, Cave), 19:56.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 9 (Green, Rasmussen), 5:45. 3, Detroit, Larkin 10 (Nyquist, Abdelkader), 17:36 (pp).

Third Period_4, Boston, Donato 2 (Krug, Pastrnak), 5:31 (pp). 5, Detroit, Nielsen 1 (DeKeyser, Nyquist), 11:53. 6, Detroit, Nyquist 4 (DeKeyser), 19:33.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 13-7-7_27. Boston 11-9-20_40.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Boston 1 of 6.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 9-6-3 (40 shots-38 saves). Boston, Rask 6-5-2 (26-23).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_4:15.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brandon Gawryletz.

