Red Wings-Capitals Sum

Detroit 0 0 2—2 Washington 3 2 1—6

First Period_1, Washington, Connolly 6 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 3:39 (pp). 2, Washington, Boyd 2 (Jaskin, Dowd), 10:50. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 23 (Kempny, Backstrom), 12:59.

Second Period_4, Washington, Ovechkin 24 (Backstrom, Carlson), 9:05. 5, Washington, Oshie 10 (Backstrom, Kuznetsov), 10:06 (pp).

Third Period_6, Detroit, Larkin 13 (Jensen, Nyquist), 1:03. 7, Washington, Ovechkin 25 (Djoos, Backstrom), 9:33. 8, Detroit, Nyquist 8 (Abdelkader), 16:42.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-10-16_37. Washington 10-7-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Washington 2 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 10-6-4 (10 shots-9 saves), Bernier 4-8-0 (15-10). Washington, Holtby 12-7-2 (37-35).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:35.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Andrew Smith.

