Red Wings-Flyers Sum

Detroit 0 1 1—2 Philadelphia 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 4 (Giroux, Gostisbehere), 18:33.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Cholowski 6 (Nyquist, Larkin), 4:12 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Gudas 2 (Konecny, van Riemsdyk), 8:52. 4, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 4 (Patrick, Raffl), 15:17.

Third Period_5, Detroit, de la Rose 2 (Ehn, Frk), 2:00.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-6-8_22. Philadelphia 11-9-13_33.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 4-9-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 1-0-0 (22-20).

A_19,255 (19,543). T_2:29.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Pierre Racicot.

