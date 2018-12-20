Red Wings-Hurricanes Sums

Detroit 1 1 2—4 Carolina 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Detroit, Kronwall 2, 11:50 (pp). Penalties_Faulk, CAR, (interference), 11:09; Kronwall, DET, (holding), 17:05.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Svechnikov 10 (de Haan, Faulk), 1:30. 3, Detroit, Nielsen 6 (Jensen, Kronwall), 12:19. Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Athanasiou (delay of game), 1:30.

Third Period_4, Detroit, Ericsson 3 (Glendening, Bertuzzi), 3:58. 5, Detroit, Larkin 15, 19:41. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-6-11_24. Carolina 14-13-12_39.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 1; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 5-9-1 (39 shots-38 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 5-7-2 (23-20).

A_13,548 (18,680). T_2:36.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Libor Suchanek.

