Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Wings-Hurricanes Sums

December 20, 2018 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit 1 1 2—4
Carolina 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Detroit, Kronwall 2, 11:50 (pp). Penalties_Faulk, CAR, (interference), 11:09; Kronwall, DET, (holding), 17:05.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Svechnikov 10 (de Haan, Faulk), 1:30. 3, Detroit, Nielsen 6 (Jensen, Kronwall), 12:19. Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Athanasiou (delay of game), 1:30.

Third Period_4, Detroit, Ericsson 3 (Glendening, Bertuzzi), 3:58. 5, Detroit, Larkin 15, 19:41. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-6-11_24. Carolina 14-13-12_39.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 1; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 5-9-1 (39 shots-38 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 5-7-2 (23-20).

A_13,548 (18,680). T_2:36.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency