The Associated Press
 
Red Wings-Islanders Sum

December 15, 2018 10:48 pm
 
Detroit 2 0 1 0—3
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 2 0—4
N.Y. Islanders won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Detroit, Nyquist 9 (Larkin, Vanek), 5:03 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 10 (Barzal, Bailey), 11:05. 3, Detroit, Daley 2 (Bertuzzi, Vanek), 19:46.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 4 (Leddy, Lee), 11:03 (pp). 5, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 8 (Martin, Clutterbuck), 13:56. 6, Detroit, Vanek 4 (Kronwall, Athanasiou), 18:57.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Detroit 0 (Nielsen NG, Vanek NG, Nyquist NG), N.Y. Islanders 1 (Eberle NG, Barzal G, Bailey NG).

Shots on Goal_Detroit 5-6-4-6_21. N.Y. Islanders 10-15-21-2_48.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 6.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 4-8-1 (48 shots-45 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 11-6-1 (21-18).

A_13,917 (16,234). T_2:46.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kory Nagy.

