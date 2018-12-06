Red Wings-Maple Leafs Sum

Detroit 3 1 0 1—5 Toronto 1 0 3 0—4

First Period_1, Toronto, Kapanen 11 (Johnsson, Gardiner), 4:50. 2, Detroit, Ericsson 2 (Vanek), 5:23. 3, Detroit, Glendening 4 (Kronwall, de la Rose), 6:28. 4, Detroit, Nyquist 7 (Larkin, Green), 19:46.

Second Period_5, Detroit, Green 3 (Nyquist, Frk), 11:07.

Third Period_6, Toronto, Tavares 18 (Gardiner, Rielly), 2:38. 7, Toronto, Hyman 7 (Marner, Ozhiganov), 8:50. 8, Toronto, Johnsson 6 (Kapanen, Matthews), 11:36.

Overtime_9, Detroit, Larkin 11 (Nyquist), 2:48.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-12-7-2_32. Toronto 10-5-15-1_31.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 4-6-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Toronto, Sparks 4-1-1 (32-27).

A_19,392 (18,819). T_2:37.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Scott Cherrey.

