Red Wings-Maple Leafs Sum

Detroit 2 1 1 0—4 Toronto 1 2 1 1—5

First Period_1, Toronto, Kapanen 13 (Rielly, Matthews), 0:27. 2, Detroit, Hronek 2, 3:45. 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 6 (Larkin, Jensen), 19:18.

Second Period_4, Detroit, Ehn 1 (Megan), 9:53. 5, Toronto, Gauthier 1 (Moore, Lindholm), 12:52. 6, Toronto, Rielly 13 (Johnsson, Tavares), 14:00.

Third Period_7, Detroit, Nielsen 7 (Bertuzzi, Kronwall), 12:03. 8, Toronto, Tavares 24 (Gardiner), 19:52.

Overtime_9, Toronto, Kapanen 14 (Kadri, Dermott), 1:53.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 13-9-6-2_30. Toronto 3-11-8-2_24.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 5-9-2 (24 shots-19 saves). Toronto, Sparks 5-1-1 (30-26).

A_19,196 (18,819). T_2:31.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Mark Shewchyk.

