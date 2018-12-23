Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Maple Leafs Sum

December 23, 2018 10:48 pm
 
Detroit 2 1 1 0—4
Toronto 1 2 1 1—5

First Period_1, Toronto, Kapanen 13 (Matthews, Rielly), 0:27. 2, Detroit, Hronek 2, 3:45. 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 6 (Jensen, Larkin), 19:18.

Second Period_4, Detroit, Ehn 1 (Megan), 9:53. 5, Toronto, Gauthier 1 (Moore, Lindholm), 12:52. 6, Toronto, Rielly 13 (Tavares, Johnsson), 14:00.

Third Period_7, Detroit, Nielsen 7 (Bertuzzi, Kronwall), 12:03. 8, Toronto, Tavares 24 (Gardiner), 19:52.

Overtime_9, Toronto, Kapanen 14 (Dermott, Kadri), 1:53.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 13-9-6-2_30. Toronto 3-11-8-2_24.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 5-9-2 (24 shots-19 saves). Toronto, Sparks 5-1-1 (30-26).

A_19,196 (18,819). T_2:31.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Mark Shewchyk.

