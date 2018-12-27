Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Penguins Sum

December 27, 2018 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Detroit 1 0 1—2
Pittsburgh 0 3 2—5

First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 16 (Abdelkader, Nyquist), 11:49.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 15 (Letang, Crosby), 7:12 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Brassard 5 (Kessel, Pearson), 8:26. 4, Pittsburgh, Kessel 16 (Malkin, Crosby), 18:58 (pp).

Third Period_5, Detroit, Athanasiou 12 (Rasmussen, Glendening), 4:45. 6, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 13 (Johnson, Pettersson), 5:55. 7, Pittsburgh, Brassard 6 (Malkin), 17:35.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-7-8_29. Pittsburgh 10-14-16_40.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 2 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 10-9-4 (39 shots-35 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 8-5-1 (29-27).

A_18,639 (18,387). T_2:28.

Referees_Dean Morton, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Libor Suchanek.

