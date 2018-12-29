Red Wings-Stars Sums

Detroit 0 0 1—1 Dallas 0 3 2—5

First Period_None. Penalties_Abdelkader, DET, (slashing), 19:23.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Comeau 4 (Fedun, Faksa), 5:11. 2, Dallas, Radulov 12 (Janmark, Lindell), 11:11. 3, Dallas, Radulov 13 (Seguin, Spezza), 14:43 (pp). Penalties_Ericsson, DET, (hooking), 13:32.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Pitlick 6 (Comeau, Faksa), 0:31. 5, Dallas, Spezza 6, 2:20. 6, Detroit, Larkin 17 (Nielsen, Nyquist), 3:52 (pp). Penalties_Ritchie, DAL, (elbowing), 3:05; Comeau, DAL, (interference), 5:47; Honka, DAL, (hooking), 8:02; Faksa, DAL, (hooking), 13:39.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-9-18_34. Dallas 17-16-9_42.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Dallas 1 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 5-10-2 (42 shots-37 saves). Dallas, Bishop 13-9-1 (34-33).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:36.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brandon Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.