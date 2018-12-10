Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds claim left-hander Robby Scott off waivers from Boston

December 10, 2018 8:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have claimed left-hander Robby Scott off waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

The 29-year-old reliever was 0-1 over nine relief appearances and 6 2/3 innings for Boston this year. He was 3-3 with a 1.36 ERA in 45 games for Triple-A Pawtucket, striking out 63 in 48 1/3 innings.

Cincinnati announced the move Monday at the winter meetings.

___

Advertisement

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Baseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached