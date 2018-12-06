Listen Live Sports

Redskins ask for privacy amid reports of Smith complications

December 6, 2018 12:55 pm
 
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have asked for privacy for Alex Smith and his family amid reports the quarterback is dealing with complications from surgery to repair a broken leg.

In a statement released Thursday, the team says it appreciates concerns about Smith’s injury that occurred Nov. 18 against Houston and that the 34-year-old and his family remain strong. A team spokesman declined to say whether Smith was still in the hospital more than two weeks after surgery to repair a broken right tibia and fibula.

Coach Jay Gruden said Nov. 19 he expected Smith to make a full recovery and be out six to eight months. NFL Network and Washington’s FM-106.7 reported Thursday that Smith is still battling infection in his right leg and being tended to by doctors.

