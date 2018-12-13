Redskins-Jaguars Preview Capsule

WASHINGTON (6-7) vs. JACKSONVILLE (4-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Jaguars by 8 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Washington 7-6, Jacksonville 4-7-2

SERIES RECORD – Redskins lead 5-1

LAST MEETING – Redskins beat Jaguars 41-10, Sept. 14, 2014

LAST WEEK – Redskins lost to Giants 40-16; Jaguars lost to Titans 30-9

AP PRO32 RANKING – Redskins No. 24, Jaguars No. 29

REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (17), PASS (26)

REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (14), PASS (22)

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (20), PASS (24)

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (21), PASS (2)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Both teams coming off debacles that raised speculation about futures of coaches Jay Gruden and Doug Marrone. … Redskins have won three straight in series but are 0-2 against AFC South in 2018. … Washington has dropped four in row since losing QB Alex Smith (broken leg). … QB Josh Johnson makes first start since 2011. Johnson is 0-5 as starter. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 195 yards, with touchdown and interception, in relief of ineffective starter Mark Sanchez last week. Johnson also had 45 yards rushing. … RB Adrian Peterson needs 112 yards rushing to pass Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (13,259) for eighth most in NFL history. Peterson has three TDs in last four games. … LB Ryan Kerrigan had career-high four sacks in only game against Jacksonville. Kerrigan has eight sacks and two forced fumbles in last eight games. … LB Mason Foster has 10 or more tackles in consecutive games against AFC opponents. … Jaguars are 5-0 at home in December under Marrone. … Jaguars have lost eight of nine, with lone win coming two weeks ago at home against Indianapolis. … Jacksonville has one offensive touchdown in last two games. … Cody Kessler has 90-plus QB rating in six of last eight starts. … RB Leonard Fournette has 100 or more yards from scrimmage and touchdown in three of past four games. … Jacksonville allowing 15 points per game at home, lowest average in league. … K Josh Lambo has made 27 straight FGs at home, including all 15 in 2018. … DE Calais Campbell has sacks in three straight home games. Fantasy tip: Both defenses are worth starting, mostly because of offenses they’re facing.

