Reed helps NW State rally late to beat Southern 69-66

December 15, 2018 11:43 pm
 
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — LaTerrance Reed nailed 4 of 8 from long range to total a career-high 17 points and C.J. Jones added 15 as Northwestern State rallied late to beat Southern 69-66 in the Shreveport-Bossier City Holiday Classic Saturday night.

Southern held a 38-27 halftime advantage and remained out front until Larry Owens drove for a layup off a steal to put Northwestern State ahead 58-56 with 4:32 remaining in the game. Reed pushed the advantage to 61-56 following a 3-point jumper a minute later. Jones made five free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Southern’s Eddie Reese drained a 3 to close to 66-62 with 36 seconds left and Aaron Ray nailed a trey at the buzzer for the final score.

Darian Dixon added 10 points for Northwestern State (3-8) which had lost four-in-a-row.

Sidney Umude had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Southern (1-10).

