Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rennes fires coach Lamouchi following 4-1 loss to Strasbourg

December 3, 2018 5:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Rennes has fired coach Sabri Lamouchi following a 4-1 loss to Strasbourg that dropped the club into 14th place in the French league.

Rennes says in a one-sentence statement that reserve team coach Julien Stephan will stand in for Lamouchi.

The 47-year-old Lamouchi had coached Rennes since November 2017, after previous spells at Qatari club El Jaish and the Ivory Coast national team.

Rennes has won four of its 15 league games, drawn five and lost six.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 Changing Behavior and Reducing Risk
12|11 CDM & Eggs
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress