Rhode Island holds off Holy Cross for 79-63 win

December 8, 2018 4:14 pm
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Cyril Langevine scored 19 points with 11 rebounds, Fatts Russell scored 19 and Rhode Island beat Holy Cross 79-63 on Saturday.

Russell’s early 3-pointer gave Rhode Island (4-3) a 14-5 lead before Holy Cross used an 18-8 run for a 23-22 lead on Caleb Green’s layup. The lead see-sawed between the two before the Rams went on an 8-0 run in the final two 2½ minutes of the first half. Langevine had a jump shot and a layup and Tryrese Martin threw down a dunk and layup and Rhode Island led 38-29 at intermission.

Rhode Island took further control with a 9-0 run after the half. Clayton Le Sann’s layup with 15:17 remaining marked Holy Cross’ first basket in almost eight minutes for a 47-31 deficit. The Crusaders outscored the Rams 26-12 in the next nine minutes and trailed 59-57 on a pair of Green foul shots. Rhode Island answered with a 9-2 run capped by Russell’s 3-point play ending the Crusaders’ threat.

Jeff Dowtin scored 18 for Rhode Island.

Green led the Crusaders (6-4) with 16 points and eight assists, Austin Butler scored 14, Le Sann, 13 and Connor Niego, 11.

