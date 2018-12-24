Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rhode Island tops Charlotte in Hawaii’s Diamond Head Classic

December 24, 2018 2:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Fatts Russell scored 20 points, Cyril Langevine had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Rhode Island beat Charlotte 75-61 on Sunday night in the Diamond Head Classic.

Rhode Island started the game by scoring the first nine points and added a 13-0 run for a 25-5 lead at the 11:29 mark. URI led by 20 points until a 14-2 run kept Charlotte within reach at the break.

Russell scored 10 points in the first half, Jeff Dowtin added nine and Rhode Island led 37-28 at the break. Jon Davis scored 10 points for Charlotte, with seven coming from the free-throw line.

Christion Thompson added 12 points and five blocks for Rhode Island (6-4), and Dowtin finished with 15 points. Rhode Island tied a tournament record with nine blocked shots.

Advertisement

Davis finished with 14 points and Malik Martin added 16 points for Charlotte (3-7), which was 6 of 17 from the field in the first half. The 49ers were within 58-53 with five minutes remaining.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act