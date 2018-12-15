Listen Live Sports

Rice, Frierson make 5 3s each in The Citadel’s 86-74 win

December 15, 2018 3:12 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaiden Rice and Matt Frierson made five 3-pointers each and The Citadel beat Southeast Missouri 86-74 on Saturday for its sixth straight victory.

Rice, averaging over 12 points a game coming off the bench, was 5 of 10 from the arc and scored 19 points. Frierson was 5 of 11 from distance and had 18. Lew Stallworth added 14 points and six assists and Zane Najdawi added 13 points with nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs (8-2) led by six at halftime and built a 14-point lead early in the second half before the Redhawks (5-6) cut it to one with 13:52 remaining. Rice responded with eight straight points and, later, consecutive 3-pointers by Frierson finished a 10-0 run for a 16-point lead with 3:54 left. Southeast Missouri didn’t get closer than nine thereafter.

Ledarrius Brewer made five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points for the Redhawks. Alex Caldwell added 14 points.

