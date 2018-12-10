Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rick Fox steps down as football coach at Drake

December 10, 2018 9:06 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Rick Fox has resigned after five seasons as football coach at Drake.

Fox compiled a 33-22 record with the FCS Bulldogs, including a 7-4 mark this past season, which ended with a 27-24 road loss to then-No. 24 Iowa State. He was 28-12 in Pioneer Football League play.

“My wife, Julie, and I felt that this is the right time for us as a family and the right time for Drake football for me to step away from being the head coach at Drake University,” Fox said in a statement Monday. “The 11 years here, including the last five as head coach, have been incredibly rewarding.”

Fox spent six seasons on Drake’s staff as an assistant under Chris Creighton before taking over as coach.

Defensive coordinator Todd Stepsis was named interim coach. Athletic director Brian Hardin said he would conduct a national search for Fox’s replacement.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

