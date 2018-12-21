Listen Live Sports

Ricks sparks Abilene Christian past SE Missouri St 70-68

December 21, 2018 10:15 pm
 
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Payten Ricks had a 3-point play and a 3-pointer in a late 8-1 run and Abilene Christian held off Southeast Missouri State 70-68 on Friday night.

Jaren Lewis hit 7 of 10 shots and 5 of 6 free throws to lead the Wildcats (10-2). Jalone Friday scored 17 with five blocked shots, Ricks added 15 points and four steals and Jaylen Franklin scored 12.

Ledarrius Brewer topped the Redhawks (5-8) with 15 points and his dunk with 6:04 left to play gave SEMS its last lead at 56-55, setting the stage for Ricks. Skyler Hogan sank four 3-pointers and scored 14, while Jonathan Dalton contributed 13 points and tied his season-high with seven assists.

The Redhawks were whistled for 27 fouls and Abilene Christian sank 20 of 28 free throws. SEMS made 9 of 13 foul shots. The Redhawks hit 11 of 24 from beyond the arc (46 percent), while the Wildcats made just 4 of 15 from distance (27 percent).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

