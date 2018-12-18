Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rideau scores 28 to lead South Florida past FIU, 82-73

December 18, 2018 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Laquincy Rideau had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists to help South Florida beat Florida International 82-73 on Tuesday night for its fourth win in a row.

Rideau hit a career-best four 3-pointers and had five of USF’s season-high 15 steals. David Collins added 16 points and Justin Brown scored 13 for the Bulls (8-2). Alexis Yetna had nine points and 13 rebounds.

Yetna made a layup and Collins converted a 3-point play to give South Florida the lead for good and Rideau hit a 3-pointer about three minutes later that made it 12-4. Rideau and Brown each made a 3 to close the first half and Collins hit another to open the second that gave the Bulls a 44-27 lead. Osasumwen Osaghae scored six points in a 13-0 run that pulled FIU within 10 and Devon Andrews made a layup to trim the deficit to 67-60 with six minutes to play but the Panthers got no closer.

Osaghae and Trejon Jacob had 13 points apiece for FIU (8-3).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth