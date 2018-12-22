Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rider holds off Northern Colorado 74-67 in Las Vegas Classic

December 22, 2018 6:58 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Frederick Scott had 17 points and eight rebounds on Saturday, and Rider survived a late rally to beat Northern Colorado 74-67 in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.

Anthony Durham added 14 points for the Broncs (5-5), who were in control most of the way but had to fight off the Bears (6-4) down the stretch.

After Northern Colorado tied it for the second time in the final five minutes, Rider closed the game on a 7-0 run, making 5 of 8 free throws in the final two minutes to secure the win.

The Broncs led 39-29 at the half and extended the advantage to their largest lead at 47-35. Northern Colorado had a 15-3 run to take its only lead of the second half at 58-57 with 6:33 to go. The Broncs retook the lead on the next basket, but the Bears tied it at 63 and 67.

Dimencio Vaughn had 13 points and five steals, and Jordan Allen scored 12 for Rider. The Broncs will face Cal State Northridge on Sunday.

Jordan Davis had 21 points and Bodie Hume added 15 for Northern Colorado, which will face SIU-Edwardsville on Sunday.

