Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Riley sparks Evansville past Green Bay 80-75

December 22, 2018 7:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — K.J. Riley sank 12 of 14 free throws, scoring 24 points and grabbing seven rebounds, to help Evansville hold off Green Bay 80-75 on Saturday.

Marty Hill added 12 points for the Purple Aces (6-6), who snapped a two-game skid.

Kameron Hankerson scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the first half to guide the Phoenix (6-7) to a 37-35 halftime lead. Neither team led by more than four points in the opening half.

Evan Kuhlman buried two 3-pointers in the first 59 seconds of the second half to put Evansville on top 41-37. The Purple Aces stayed in front until JayQuan McCloud hit a 3-pointer to pull the Phoenix even at 74-all with 2:23 remaining to play. Riley answered with two free throws to regain the lead for Evansville and he added a layup after Sandy Cohen III made 1 of 2 free throws for Green Bay for a 78-75 lead with 21 seconds left. Noah Frederking hit two foul shots with six seconds to go to seal it.

Advertisement

Evansville has won 6 of 8 games all-time against Green Bay.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama