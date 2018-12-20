Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockets-Heat, Box

December 20, 2018 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
HOUSTON (99)

Gordon 6-17 3-4 20, Tucker 5-14 1-2 14, Capela 3-7 0-2 6, Paul 1-3 2-2 4, Harden 7-23 15-18 35, Nene 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 1-5 0-0 3, Green 2-7 0-0 5, House Jr. 3-4 2-2 10. Totals 29-82 23-30 99.

MIAMI (101)

McGruder 1-5 2-2 5, J.Johnson 5-11 1-4 11, Whiteside 4-8 1-4 9, T.Johnson 6-10 5-9 19, Richardson 9-19 0-0 22, Jones Jr. 3-8 8-11 15, Olynyk 3-8 0-0 7, Adebayo 1-5 1-2 3, Wade 4-17 2-2 10, Ellington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-93 20-34 101.

Houston 33 25 18 23— 99
Miami 21 32 29 19—101

3-Point Goals_Houston 18-54 (Harden 6-14, Gordon 5-13, Tucker 3-11, House Jr. 2-3, Knight 1-5, Green 1-6, Paul 0-2), Miami 9-39 (Richardson 4-12, T.Johnson 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-3, McGruder 1-4, Olynyk 1-6, J.Johnson 0-1, Ellington 0-2, Wade 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 41 (Capela 14), Miami 61 (Whiteside 17). Assists_Houston 20 (Harden 12), Miami 22 (Richardson 7). Total Fouls_Houston 23, Miami 18. A_19,600 (19,600).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency