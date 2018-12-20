Rockets-Heat, Box

HOUSTON (99)

Gordon 6-17 3-4 20, Tucker 5-14 1-2 14, Capela 3-7 0-2 6, Paul 1-3 2-2 4, Harden 7-23 15-18 35, Nene 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 1-5 0-0 3, Green 2-7 0-0 5, House Jr. 3-4 2-2 10. Totals 29-82 23-30 99.

MIAMI (101)

McGruder 1-5 2-2 5, J.Johnson 5-11 1-4 11, Whiteside 4-8 1-4 9, T.Johnson 6-10 5-9 19, Richardson 9-19 0-0 22, Jones Jr. 3-8 8-11 15, Olynyk 3-8 0-0 7, Adebayo 1-5 1-2 3, Wade 4-17 2-2 10, Ellington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-93 20-34 101.

Houston 33 25 18 23— 99 Miami 21 32 29 19—101

3-Point Goals_Houston 18-54 (Harden 6-14, Gordon 5-13, Tucker 3-11, House Jr. 2-3, Knight 1-5, Green 1-6, Paul 0-2), Miami 9-39 (Richardson 4-12, T.Johnson 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-3, McGruder 1-4, Olynyk 1-6, J.Johnson 0-1, Ellington 0-2, Wade 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 41 (Capela 14), Miami 61 (Whiteside 17). Assists_Houston 20 (Harden 12), Miami 22 (Richardson 7). Total Fouls_Houston 23, Miami 18. A_19,600 (19,600).

