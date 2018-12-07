Rockets-Jazz, Box

HOUSTON (91)

Ennis III 1-4 0-0 2, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Capela 5-14 2-2 12, Paul 5-11 2-3 12, Harden 5-16 3-3 15, Clark 1-6 0-0 3, Nene 4-7 3-3 11, Carter-Williams 5-8 1-1 13, House Jr 2-4 3-4 7, Gordon 3-8 1-1 8, Green 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 34-88 15-17 91.

UTAH (118)

Ingles 6-9 2-2 18, Crowder 3-10 5-5 12, Gobert 1-1 0-0 2, Rubio 5-13 2-2 13, Mitchell 3-9 0-0 6, Sefolosha 2-4 0-2 5, O’Neale 3-7 0-0 7, Favors 10-13 4-4 24, Udoh 4-5 1-2 9, Neto 2-4 1-2 5, Exum 6-10 3-6 15, Korver 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 45-89 20-27 118.

Houston 18 27 11 35— 91 Utah 27 26 38 27—118

3-Point Goals_Houston 8-36 (Carter-Williams 2-3, Green 2-7, Harden 2-8, Gordon 1-4, Clark 1-6, House Jr 0-1, Tucker 0-2, Paul 0-2, Ennis III 0-3), Utah 8-32 (Ingles 4-6, Sefolosha 1-2, Rubio 1-4, O’Neale 1-4, Crowder 1-5, Korver 0-2, Allen 0-2, Neto 0-2, Exum 0-2, Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 43 (Capela 10), Utah 47 (Favors 10). Assists_Houston 13 (Paul 5), Utah 26 (Rubio 6). Total Fouls_Houston 26, Utah 24. Technicals_Gobert. Ejected_Gobert. A_18,306 (18,306).

