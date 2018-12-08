Rockets-Mavericks, Box

HOUSTON (104)

Ennis III 3-7 2-2 10, Tucker 2-9 0-0 5, Capela 6-8 0-0 12, Paul 10-20 0-2 23, Harden 11-22 7-7 35, Nene 1-2 2-2 4, Green 1-5 0-0 3, House Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 5-12 0-0 12. Totals 39-86 11-13 104.

DALLAS (107)

Matthews 6-13 5-7 21, Barnes 5-13 2-2 14, Jordan 6-9 0-0 12, Doncic 7-17 4-5 21, Brunson 7-9 0-0 14, Finney-Smith 5-8 2-2 14, Powell 1-4 0-0 2, Barea 4-8 0-0 9, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-83 13-16 107.

Houston 30 27 27 20—104 Dallas 32 24 28 23—107

3-Point Goals_Houston 15-47 (Harden 6-16, Paul 3-7, Ennis III 2-6, Gordon 2-8, Green 1-4, Tucker 1-4, House Jr. 0-1, Nene 0-1), Dallas 12-30 (Matthews 4-7, Doncic 3-7, Finney-Smith 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Barea 1-3, Powell 0-1, Brunson 0-1, Harris 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 36 (Capela 13), Dallas 44 (Jordan 20). Assists_Houston 20 (Harden, Paul 8), Dallas 21 (Barea 4). Total Fouls_Houston 19, Dallas 14. Technicals_Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A_20,254 (19,200).

