Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockets’ Paul out at least 2 weeks with hamstring injury

December 21, 2018 8:17 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Chris Paul has a grade 2 strain of his left hamstring and will be out at least two weeks.

The point guard was injured in the second quarter on Thursday night in a loss to Miami. General manager Daryl Morey announced the injury on Friday after Paul had an MRI and said he will be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

The Rockets are 0-5 without Paul this season, and have dropped nine straight when he doesn’t play going back to last season. Including playoffs, the Rockets are 77-22 when Paul plays. An injury to his other hamstring kept him out of the last two games of the Western Conference finals last season, and the Warriors won both games to eliminate the Rockets and advance to the NBA Finals.

Paul missed two games early this season because of a suspension for his role in a fight with the Lakers and sat out three games in November with a sore hamstring.

Advertisement

Paul is averaging 15.6 points, 8.0 assists and 2.1 steals this season for the Rockets, who host San Antonio on Saturday.

The injury comes when the Rockets have finally started turning things around after a tough start. Houston had won five in a row before Thursday night’s loss, but is eighth in the Western Conference at 16-15.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama