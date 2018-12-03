Rockets-Timberwolves, Box

HOUSTON (91)

Ennis III 3-5 2-2 9, Tucker 1-7 0-0 3, Capela 11-14 2-2 24, Paul 1-8 2-2 5, Harden 8-17 10-13 29, Nene 0-1 0-0 0, House Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Green 2-5 0-0 5, Gordon 4-13 0-0 10. Totals 32-74 16-19 91.

MINNESOTA (103)

Covington 4-7 3-4 13, Gibson 4-11 7-8 15, Towns 10-24 3-4 24, Teague 4-10 4-6 14, Wiggins 6-11 2-5 16, Saric 4-8 1-1 12, Dieng 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Rose 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 36-82 20-28 103.

Houston 24 38 20 9— 91 Minnesota 24 24 38 17—103

3-Point Goals_Houston 11-39 (Harden 3-7, House Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-8, Ennis III 1-3, Green 1-4, Tucker 1-6, Paul 1-7), Minnesota 11-22 (Saric 3-4, Wiggins 2-3, Covington 2-4, Teague 2-4, Jones 1-1, Towns 1-3, Dieng 0-1, Rose 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 34 (Tucker 9), Minnesota 42 (Towns, Gibson 11). Assists_Houston 24 (Harden 8), Minnesota 22 (Teague 7). Total Fouls_Houston 27, Minnesota 16. Technicals_Towns, Covington, Teague, Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second). A_13,834 (19,356).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.