Rockies bring in Daniel Murphy to play 1st base

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have brought in Daniel Murphy to play first base, signing the veteran to a $24 million, two-year deal.

The 33-year-old Murphy started slow last season as he recovered from right knee surgery. He still hit .299 over 91 games with Washington and the Chicago Cubs.

The plan is for Murphy to take over at first base, meaning Ian Desmond moves to the outfield.

Murphy is a three-time All-Star who finished second in the NL MVP voting in 2016 after hitting .347 with the Nationals. He’s been a postseason regular, including the 2015 World Series while with the New York Mets.

The Rockies have been to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.

