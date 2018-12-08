Rodriguez’s 21 pts lifts ETSU past UT Martin 80-62

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jeromy Rodriguez scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds — one off his career high — and East Tennessee State beat UT Martin 80-62 on Saturday night.

ETSU (8-3) got 20 points from Tray Boyd III, Patrick Good scored 14 and Mladen Armus scored 10 with eight rebounds and six assists.

The Buccaneers owned a 45-29 rebounding advantage, made 10 3-pointers and shot 31 of 61 (50.8 percent) from the field.

UT Martin led 38-33 at halftime but struggled shooting after the break and made just 8 of 26 shots. The Buccaneers went the opposite direction and made 17 of 29 shots (58.6) percent with seven 3s.

Preston Parks’ 3 with 10:45 left gave the Skyhawks their last lead of the game at 53-51. D’Andre Bernard responded with 3 to start an 11-0 run and UT Martin never recovered.

Parks scored 20 and Quintin Dove had 18 for the Skyhawks.

