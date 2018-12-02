Listen Live Sports

Rose Bowl Matchup

December 2, 2018 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
Ohio State (12-1, Big Ten) vs Washington (10-3, Pac-12), Jan. 1, 5 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Pasadena, California.

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio State: QB Dwayne Haskins is the Big Ten’s player of the year, leading the nation with 47 touchdown passes and 4,580 yards passing.

Washington: LB Ben Burr-Kirven averaged nearly 13 tackles per game for the Pac-12’s stingiest defense.

NOTABLE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes missed out on the College Football Playoff despite trouncing Michigan and winning the Big Ten title in their last two games.

Washington: After a slow start to a season of high expectations, the Huskies earned their first Rose Bowl trip in 18 years with four consecutive wins, including the Pac-12 title game.

LAST TIME

Ohio State 33, Washington 14. (Sept. 15, 2007)

BOWL HISTORY

Ohio State: 15th appearance in the Rose Bowl, but second since 1996 season

Washington: 15th appearance in the Rose Bowl, but first since 2000 season

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

