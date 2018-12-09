Ross scores 21, Pepperdine beats Jackson State 69-66

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Colbey Ross made six free throws in the final minute and finished with 21 points to help Pepperdine hold off Jackson State for a 69-66 victory on Saturday night.

The Waves (6-4) snapped a two-game skid and have matched last season’s win total.

Ross made 5 of 9 field goals and was 10-of-12 shooting from the line. Darnell Dunn added 17 points and Jade’ Smith had 12 for Pepperdine, which shot just 37 percent in the first half but 48 percent in the second. Ross scored 14 points and Dunn had 13 after the break.

Jontrell Walker scored 15 points and Venjie Wallis had 11 for Jackson State (1-8).

Pepperdine took the lead for good at 57-55 with 6:16 to play but Jackson State stayed within single digits. Walker made three free throws to pull the Tigers to 65-64 with 35 seconds left before Ross sealed it.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

