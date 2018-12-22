Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Roundtree, DiLeo lift C Michigan past Jackson St 81-72

December 22, 2018 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Shawn Roundtree and David DiLeo both scored 21 points and Central Michigan beat Jackson State 81-72 on Saturday.

The Tigers entered without a road win this season but showed some fight against Central Michigan (10-2) which remains unbeaten in six home contests.

The Chippewas led 35-34 at halftime then extended the margin to 56-44 on Roundtree’s 3-pointer with 13:40 remaining. Later, Roundtree’s layup made it an 18-pont margin (75-57) with just under six minutes left before Jackson State (2-10) closed the game with a 15-6 run for the final margin.

Kevin McKay and Larry Austin Jr. each scored 11 for the Chippewas, who shot 27 of 53 (51 percent) including 9 of 24 from 3-point range.

Advertisement

Venjie Wallis and Chris Howell each scored 19 and Jayveous McKinnis added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

Central Michigan now owns a 3-0 record in its all-time series with Jackson State, including last season’s 70-63 win in Mount Pleasant. CMU holds an 8-0 all-time mark against current members of the SWAC.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama