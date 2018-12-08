Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russian wins World Cup skeleton opener in Latvia

December 8, 2018 9:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Nikita Tregubov of Russia won the opening World Cup men’s skeleton race of the season Saturday, denying veteran Martins Dukurs of Latvia a win on his home track.

Tregubov overcame slower starts than Dukurs to finish two runs in 1 minute, 41.87 seconds. Dukurs was 0.37 seconds back and Olympic champion Yun Sungbin of South Korea was third, another 0.16 seconds behind Dukurs.

The U.S. had three sleds in the race and struggled, with Nathan Crumpton leading the American contingent to a 14th-place finish. Crumpton was 2.8 seconds behind Tregubov.

Women’s skeleton has its debut race of the season in Sigulda on Sunday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus