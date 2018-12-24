Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saban: 3 Alabama players suspended for Orange Bowl

December 24, 2018 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Alabama has suspended starting left guard Deonte Brown and two other players from the Orange Bowl for violating unspecified team rules.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said in a statement that Brown, tight end Kedrick James and offensive lineman Elliot Baker didn’t make the trip to Miami on Monday.

Top-ranked Alabama faces Oklahoma Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Saban didn’t indicate the duration of the suspensions or whether they might extend to the national championship game if Alabama wins.

Advertisement

Brown replaced Lester Cotton as the starter in midseason. Brown has been dealing with a turf toe injury.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation