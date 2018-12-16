Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres-Bruins Sums

December 16, 2018 8:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Buffalo 0 1 3—4
Boston 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Larsson, BUF, (hooking), 3:47; Nordstrom, BOS, (tripping), 13:33; Hunwick, BUF, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 16:31.

Second Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 23 (Eichel, Dahlin), 3:18. 2, Boston, Kampfer 1 (Backes, Nordstrom), 5:18. Penalties_None.

Third Period_3, Buffalo, Eichel 13 (Dahlin, Reinhart), 5:43. 4, Boston, Krug 3 (Krejci, Forsbacka Karlsson), 13:21. 5, Buffalo, Skinner 24 (Reinhart, Eichel), 16:29. 6, Buffalo, Eichel 14 (Reinhart, Girgensons), 19:35. Penalties_Guhle, BUF, (holding), 11:08.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-9-8_27. Boston 14-10-13_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; Boston 0 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 7-1-3 (37 shots-35 saves). Boston, Rask 8-7-2 (26-23).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:35.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Steve Barton.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress