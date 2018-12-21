Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Capitals Sum

December 21, 2018 9:43 pm
 
Buffalo 0 0 1—1
Washington 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Washington, Stephenson 3 (Dowd), 2:50 (sh).

Third Period_2, Buffalo, Larsson 3 (Ristolainen, Thompson), 9:01. 3, Washington, Wilson 10 (Kuznetsov), 13:00.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 9-11-17_37. Washington 8-8-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; Washington 0 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 13-10-2 (24 shots-22 saves). Washington, Holtby 14-8-2 (37-36).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:27.

Referees_Francis Charron, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

