Sabres-Capitals Sums

Buffalo 0 0 1—1 Washington 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Skinner, BUF, (hooking), 4:32; Wilson, WSH, (hooking), 8:28.

Second Period_1, Washington, Stephenson 3 (Dowd), 2:50 (sh). Penalties_Siegenthaler, WSH, (tripping), 2:37; Rodrigues, BUF, (holding), 7:12; Mittelstadt, BUF, (holding), 9:38.

Third Period_2, Buffalo, Larsson 3 (Ristolainen, Thompson), 9:01. 3, Washington, Wilson 10 (Kuznetsov), 13:00. Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, (tripping), 9:24; Sobotka, BUF, (hooking), 14:23; Dowd, WSH, (tripping), 17:48.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 9-11-17_37. Washington 8-8-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; Washington 0 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 13-10-2 (24 shots-22 saves). Washington, Holtby 14-8-2 (37-36).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:27.

Referees_Francis Charron, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

