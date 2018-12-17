Listen Live Sports

Sacramento State hires Troy Taylor as head coach

December 17, 2018 6:57 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento State has hired Utah offensive coordinator Troy Taylor as its new football coach.

Athletic director Mark Orr announced the move Monday, calling Taylor an innovative play-caller with ties to the Sacramento area.

Taylor has been coordinator for the Utes the past two seasons, helping them win the Pac-12 South this year. He spent the 2016 season as co-offensive coordinator at Eastern Washington after a stint as a high school coach near Sacramento where he tutored Washington quarterback Jake Browning.

Taylor grew up in the Sacramento area and starred in college at California, leaving the school as the all-time leading passer with 8,126 yards in 1989.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

