Saint Louis rallies to beat North Carolina Central 74-65

December 19, 2018 10:33 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javon Bess scored 19 points with four 3-pointers and six assists and Saint Louis rallied in the second half to beat North Carolina Central 74-65 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Goodwin scored 16 points with five assists and Tramaine Isabell Jr. and Carte’Are Gordon added 10 points apiece for the Billikens (8-3), who trailed 36-31 at halftime.

Hasahan French’s layup and dunk sparked a 14-2 Billikens run capped by Carte’Are Gordon’s 3-point play for a 45-44 lead. D.J. Foreman’s layup kicked off a 16-0 run while the Eagles went scoreless for three minutes and the Billikens pulled ahead 61-46 with 9:24 left.

The Eagles rallied on a 13-2 run and closed to 63-59 on Jibiri Blount’s layup, but Saint Louis scored six straight for a 10-point lead with 4:21 left and NCCU got no closer than eight from there.

Davis and Randy Miller Jr. scored 12 apiece for the Eagles (4-9), who turned it over 24 times and have lost four straight.

