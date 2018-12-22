Listen Live Sports

Saints activate receiver Ted Ginn from injured reserve

December 22, 2018 6:23 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have placed receiver Ted Ginn Jr. on their active roster, making him eligible to play when New Orleans hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Ginn returned to practice this week for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 18 because of a knee injury repaired by arthroscopic surgery.

Under NFL rules, teams may bring two players back to the active roster after they have spent at least eight weeks on injured reserve. Ginn is the second such player for New Orleans, which also activated receiver Tommylee Lewis from IR a month ago.

Ginn has played in four games this season, catching 12 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Ginn’s return comes as the Saints try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and re-ignite an offense that has been held to 12 or fewer points in two of its past three games.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

