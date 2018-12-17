Listen Live Sports

Saints-Panthers Stats

December 17, 2018 11:30 pm
 
New Orleans 3 3 0 6—12
Carolina 7 0 0 2— 9
First Quarter

Car_Manhertz 50 pass from McCaffrey (Catanzaro kick), 4:02.

NO_FG Lutz 46, 2:16.

Second Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 24, 9:56.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Kamara 16 run (pass failed), 12:12.

A_74,188.

NO Car
First downs 21 13
Total Net Yards 346 247
Rushes-yards 32-155 23-98
Passing 191 149
Punt Returns 2-13 1-1
Kickoff Returns 1-50 1-26
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-29
Comp-Att-Int 23-35-1 17-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 4-32
Punts 4-42.0 6-39.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-80 4-48
Time of Possession 35:09 24:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 14-67, Ingram 12-63, T.Hill 1-17, Line 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Brees 2-(minus 2). Carolina, McCaffrey 15-53, Moore 1-22, C.Newton 5-15, Samuel 2-8.

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 23-35-1-203. Carolina, C.Newton 16-29-1-131, McCaffrey 1-1-0-50.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, M.Thomas 7-49, Kamara 7-36, Kirkwood 2-40, J.Hill 2-24, Tr.Smith 2-15, Ingram 2-11, Watson 1-28. Carolina, McCaffrey 8-67, Wright 3-21, I.Thomas 2-14, Moore 2-12, Manhertz 1-50, Samuel 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

