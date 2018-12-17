Saints-Panthers Stats

New Orleans 3 3 0 6—12 Carolina 7 0 0 2— 9 First Quarter

Car_Manhertz 50 pass from McCaffrey (Catanzaro kick), 4:02.

NO_FG Lutz 46, 2:16.

Second Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 24, 9:56.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Kamara 16 run (pass failed), 12:12.

A_74,188.

___

NO Car First downs 21 13 Total Net Yards 346 247 Rushes-yards 32-155 23-98 Passing 191 149 Punt Returns 2-13 1-1 Kickoff Returns 1-50 1-26 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-29 Comp-Att-Int 23-35-1 17-30-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 4-32 Punts 4-42.0 6-39.8 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 9-80 4-48 Time of Possession 35:09 24:51

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 14-67, Ingram 12-63, T.Hill 1-17, Line 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Brees 2-(minus 2). Carolina, McCaffrey 15-53, Moore 1-22, C.Newton 5-15, Samuel 2-8.

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 23-35-1-203. Carolina, C.Newton 16-29-1-131, McCaffrey 1-1-0-50.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, M.Thomas 7-49, Kamara 7-36, Kirkwood 2-40, J.Hill 2-24, Tr.Smith 2-15, Ingram 2-11, Watson 1-28. Carolina, McCaffrey 8-67, Wright 3-21, I.Thomas 2-14, Moore 2-12, Manhertz 1-50, Samuel 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

