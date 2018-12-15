Listen Live Sports

Saints tackle Terron Armstead out for Panthers game

December 15, 2018 4:43 pm
 
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out left tackle Terron Armstead for Monday night’s game at Carolina because of a chest injury.

Armstead is the Saints’ second-highest paid offensive player after Drew Brees but has missed the past four games. He has yet to play since returning to practice on a limited basis nearly two weeks ago.

The Saints already have clinched the NFC South title and now are vying for the NFC’s top seed.

New Orleans has won three of the four games Armstead has missed, with veteran Jermon Bushrod filling in. The lone loss in that span was a 13-10 defeat at Dallas two games ago.

