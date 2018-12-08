Listen Live Sports

Salah scores hat trick as Liverpool beats Bournemouth 4-0

December 8, 2018 10:20 am
 
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored his first hat trick of the season as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday to equal its club record of 17 Premier League matches unbeaten.

Despite a hint of offside, Salah broke the deadlock midway in the 25th minute as he tucked away a parried shot.

Salah scored again three minutes into the second half in an example of perseverance over play-acting, with the striker refusing to go down under a challenge from Steve Cook before drilling home in style.

Liverpool took a three-goal lead thanks to an acrobatic own goal in the 68th from Cook, who somehow back-heeled past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic when trying to deal with Andy Robertson’s cross.

Salah completed his hat trick by keeping cool in front of goal after a mazy dribble to complete the rout in the 77th.

