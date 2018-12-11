Salah solo goal sees Liverpool into Champions League last 16

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored a solo goal and goalkeeper Alisson Becker produced a crucial late save as Liverpool beat Napoli 1-0 to clinch a place in the Champions League’s knockout stage at the expense of the Italian side on Tuesday.
Salah shrugged off one defender, drifted past another with a superb feint, and delivered a low finish inside the near post from an acute angle for the winning goal in the 34th minute.
Liverpool came into the game knowing a 1-0 victory, or any other win by a two-goal margin, would guarantee a spot in the round of 16 as the English team looks to go one better than last season, when it lost in the final to Real Madrid.
Paris Saint-Germain, which won 4-1 at Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday, advanced as Group C winner, and Napoli had to settle for third place and dropping into the Europa League for the second straight season.
It would have been Liverpool missing out had Alisson not produced a reflex save to deny Arkadiusz Milik in the second minute of stoppage time.
