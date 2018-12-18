Listen Live Sports

Sam Houston State snaps 4-game skid, beats Alabama State

December 18, 2018 9:59 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kai Mitchell had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Sam Houston State dominated the first half on its way to a 78-57 victory over Alabama State on Tuesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Mitchell nearly had his second double-double of the season by halftime, scoring nine points with nine rebounds to help the Bearkats (4-7) roll to a 39-13 lead at intermission. The Hornets (2-7) shot just 22 percent (6 of 27) from the floor in the first half and made just 1 of 12 3-pointers.

Marcus Harris had 12 points and four assists for Sam Houston State, while Cameron Delaney added 11 points and six rebounds.

Jacoby Ross paced Alabama State with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Reginald Gee scored 11 on 3-of-5 shooting from distance but hit just 1 of 8 shots from inside the arc.

The Bearkats made 27 of 63 shots (43 percent), including 11 of 29 from distance 38 percent. Alabama State knocked down 5 of 7 from beyond the arc in the second half and outscored SHSU 44-39.

