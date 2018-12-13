Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Samford uses 10-0 run in OT to beat Morehead State, 77-72

December 13, 2018 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Josh Sharkey hit six free throws to key a 10-0 Samford run in overtime to earn the Bulldogs a 77-72 victory over Morehead State on Thursday night.

Malik Riddle made two free throws to put the Eagles up, 69-67 with just under three minutes left. Sharkey answered with two free throws to tie and Brandon Austin put Samford ahead for good with a layup. Robert Allen dunked and Sharkey knocked four straight from the line in the final minute to make it 77-69. Jordan Walker hit a Morehead State 3 with a second left to set the final score.

A.J. Hicks had a chance to end the game with a second left in regulation, but missed the first of two free throws and hit the second to force overtime.

Brandon Austin scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Samford (9-2). Sharkey, who was 9 of 11 from the line, added 19 points.

Advertisement

Walker hit 4 of 8 from beyond the arc and paced Morehead State (3-7) with 22 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley