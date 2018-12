By The Associated Press

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 45, Middle Tennessee 13

Advertisement

Georgia Southern 23, E. Michigan 21

NC A&T 24, Alcorn St. 22

Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

E. Washington 50, Maine 19

Fresno St. 31, Arizona St. 20

Utah St. 52, North Texas 13

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.